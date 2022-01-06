Lancashire accountants in new city office move
Accountancy and business advisory firm MHA Moore and Smalley has more than doubled the size of one of its North West offices as it looks towards further staff and client growth.
The firm has taken an additional 2,225 sq ft of space at its Mosley Street offices opposite St Peter’s Square, Manchester.
It brings the total office footprint for the firm there to almost 4,000 sq ft, providing it with the capacity to double staff numbers from 35 to 70. The move comes after the firm also expanded its Liverpool office and growing its staff numbers at Winckley Square, Preston.
The expansion has been driven by growth in the firm’s corporate finance, tax and audit teams. Graham Gordon, managing partner, said: “It’s vital we create the environments where our staff can flourish and provide the best possible support for our clients.
"As well as giving us extra capacity for our growing team, this investment provides us with an ultra-modern space that reflects post-pandemic working as it features state-of-the-art collaboration spaces and meeting rooms.”