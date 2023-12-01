A pledge by Labour to bring back face-to-face banking facilities could help boost high streets in Blackpool and ensure vulnerable residents are able to access financial help.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The party says it will roll out banking hubs across the country if it gets into power – replacing banks which have disappeared from the high street including in Blackpool and across the Fylde coast.

Jonathan Reynolds, Shadow Secretary of State for Business, said the loss of so many local branches was damaging to communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He told The Gazette: “In some places there is nowhere where people have access to face-to-face banking services.”

Natwest on Lytham Road is among the latest branches to close (picture from Google)

The party’s findings show only three banks remain in the Blackpool North and Cleveleys constituency, meaning more than three quarters have closed since 2015.

Mr Reynolds said the impact was being felt particularly badly by small businesses which needed to pay money in, and by elderly people who preferred personal contact.

He said: “What these hubs will guarantee is access to basic banking services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is real evidence to suggest this is not only important to what people need, but that it benefits the wider health of the high street.”

Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme would work by bringing together different high street banks at hubs which would be much cheaper to operate than traditional branches, with the costs shared between the banks offering services there.

Labour would make it part of the operating licence of the banks, with priority given to communities which had no local high street branches left.

Lorraine Beavers, Labour’s MP candidate for Blackpool North and Cleveleys said: “I welcome today’s announcement which clearly sets out a plan for banking hubs, ensuring local people and businesses across Blackpool North and Fleetwood have access to the services they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The loss of many high street banks across our towns has been a huge blow on our communities.”

Between 2015 and 2022, eight banks have shut in Blackpool, with the most recent being the loss of the Natwest branch on Lytham Road, leaving just the Corporation Street branch.