Lab Creative acquires national digital agency Digi-Guru

Since Lab Creative opened their doors in October 2022, they have gone from strength to strength. They have expanded from the founder Warren Langford to building a team of digital marketing professionals to be able to fully service all clients with all services.

They have gained some very strong partnerships locally with business such as: Coastal Radio DAB, Be Inspired Magazines, Borrow it Blackpool, Fleetwood Town Football Club and now they can add Worcester Bosch to the list.

The acquisition of Digi-Guru just reiterates the vision that Lab Creative have and where they are heading.

This alliance combines Digi Guru's profound understanding of your digital needs within the plumbing and heating sector, complemented by Lab Creative's extensive knowledge and innovative approach, creating an unprecedented synergy that will bring positive changes.

Digi-Guru bring a long lasting digital partnership with Worcester Bosch, offering a range of digital marketing services to all Worcester Bosch installers such as websites, search products, paid ads, email marketing plus other services.

"Digi Guru is delighted to announce that we have entered into a strategic partnership with Lab Creative, a renowned name known for its exceptional work in enhancing digital solutions. I am genuinely excited about this partnership, as it marks the beginning of a new chapter in our journey. Our alliance with Lab Creative will substantially benefit our clients, reinforcing our dedication to providing you with the best possible services, " said Anthony Connelly, Digi-Guru.