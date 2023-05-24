Kirkham’s PCMG celebrates its 30th anniversary

PCMG celebrates its 30th anniversary

Professional Cost Management Group (PCMG), the UK's leading provider of cost recovery and optimisation services, is celebrating 30 years of helping private and public sector organisations reduce their operating costs.

Established in 1993, the business has experienced considerable growth whilst navigating key industry changes including the deregulation of the energy and water markets and the impending BT ‘Switch Off’.

In 2008 PCMG strengthened its position in the market when it was acquired by Alma Consulting Group SAS (a subsidiary of the French Ayming Group). During 2018, PCMG continued to grow following its acquisition from Inspired PLC, broadening its client base, and enhancing its service offerings.

PCMG Managing Director Duncan Banks

Many of the firm's long-term employees have remained with the business headquartered in Kirkham, Lancashire for over two decades.

Adam Tuck, Head of Energy Analysis says: “My career with PCMG began 16 years ago when I answered a job ad in a local newspaper. We were a small company based in Blackpool auditing paper bills manually. We’ve worked hard over the last three decades and are proud to say over that time we’ve helped various well-known brands such as Barclays and big telecom providers which is a great achievement. To have paper utility bills now is almost unheard of as the industry has digitalised so much over the years- it has definitely made life a lot easier.”

Invoicing Analyst Sue Goodfellow, who has worked for the company for 28 years adds: “A lot has changed within the industry over the last 30 years. With deregulation, privatisation and climate change leaving a lot of companies in the dark over charges and how they can reduce them, we have supported our clients every step of the way.”

Adam Metcalfe, Head of Telecoms Analysis comments: “In the 18 years that I've been working at PCMG, we've achieved some fantastic wins, and it's wonderful when we've challenged a supplier, resulting in a significant refund for our clients. Over the years we’ve provided results beyond client expectations which is extremely rewarding.”

With a strong presence throughout the UK, PCMG’s client teams serve a large portfolio of long-standing clients including Transport for London, Halfords and Herefordshire Council.

Neel Gudka, Transport for London said: “TfL’s engagement with PCMG has proved and delivered tangible benefits for TfL. Throughout the process, PCMG have managed the account with diligence, professionalism and dedication. In addition, PCMG have provided value added benefits to TfL through the information gathered during the audit period which has further provided positive insights into some complex communications services.”

To celebrate the 30-year anniversary, PCMG hosted a celebratory event at their offices honouring the hard work and dedication of their staff, and recognising the longstanding progress the company has enjoyed over the years.

Managing Director Duncan Banks said:“PCMG is 30 and stronger than ever. To date, we have recovered more than £513 million for our clients across energy, water & telecoms - an achievement that we’re incredibly proud of.

“On behalf of everyone at PCMG, we'd like to say thank you to all our clients - past and present - for working in partnership with us and trusting our experts with your utility bills.

“This decade will bring significant technical and regulatory challenges for organisations to navigate in gas, power and telecommunications. We look forward to supporting our current and new clients in successfully challenging incorrect charges.”

