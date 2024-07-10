Kids eat free at Marco Pierre White’s Blackpool restaurant this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Parents looking to treat their children with a meal out during this summer can head to Marco Pierre White’s restaurant at The Holiday Inn in Blackpool, where they can feed the kids for free.

Available at the Marco’s New York Italian, anyone who fancies tucking into a delicious meal will be able to do so without worrying about the cost of their child’s meal.

With the school summer holidays being a time of year when household budgets get squeezed, having a free meal while going out helps parents keep their children fed and entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applying to under 12s, the offer runs from July 22 to August 31 2024 and includes either a starter and main or main and dessert with every full paying adult main meal from the à la carte menu.

Katherine Gonzales-Moore, Food & Beverage Operations Manager said: “We’re conscientious that constantly finding things to do during the summer holidays can become quite costly. That’s why we’ve put this offer in place so that families can go out and enjoy a meal together while costing a lot less.

“With people still concerned by the current cost of living, this is a great way to enjoy a meal out without breaking the bank. It will also give parents a much-needed break from preparing and then clearing up the dirty dishes.

“Marco’s ethos is about simple, authentic food, served in a great environment with a relaxed atmosphere. We serve classic, recognisable dishes that sit perfectly with Marco’s ethos of casual, authentic and affordable dining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The arrival of the new children’s menu is also a great reason to plan a family meal out and we look forward to welcoming guests, young and old. The dishes are perfect for kids and they’ll certainly be well fed by the time they have finished.”

Contributed

For starters, younger guests can choose from crispy calamari, American loaded nachos, a delicious tomato soup or cheesy garlic bread.

For mains choice includes the chance to build their own pizzetta or build their own burger.

There’s also a butcher’s steak and chips, linguine pomodoro and a creamy mac and cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To finish, desserts include a dark chocolate brownie, baked vanilla cheesecake, a selection of ice creams and sorbets and fresh fruit skewers.