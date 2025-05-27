KFC jobs: major fast food chain opening 500 restaurants and creating 7,000 careers - how to apply online
- KFC is investing nearly £1.5 billion to expand its UK and Ireland operations
- The plan includes opening 500 new restaurants and refurbishing 200 existing ones
- This expansion is expected to create around 7,000 new jobs across restaurants and supply chains
- The investment focuses on flagship stores and drive-thrus in high-demand areas like Ireland and the North West of England
- KFC is offering up to £20,000 finder’s fees to help identify new site locations
One of the country’s largest fast-food providers has announced plans to open 500 new restaurants and create around 7,000 jobs over the next decade.
KFC has said demand for its fried chicken is at an all time high as it revealed a major £1.49 billion investment into its UK and Ireland operations,.
The fast food chain is embarking on an expansion strategy that includes both new locations and upgrades to existing ones.
Around £466 million will be spent on launching new outlets, with an emphasis on flagship stores and drive-thrus in high-growth areas such as Ireland and the North West of England.
KFC also plans to refurbish over 200 existing restaurants - roughly 20% of its current portfolio - with updated interiors and state-of-the-art digital technology.
To help identify potential new sites, the company is offering up to £20,000 in “finder’s fees” to landlords and property professionals who introduce suitable development locations.
The expansion is expected to generate thousands of roles across restaurants, supply chains, and a new “guest experience” team, adding to KFC’s current workforce of around 30,000 people across more than 1,000 locations in the UK and Ireland.
Additional investment will support KFC’s suppliers, with funding allocated for fresh ingredients including chicken, gravy, and salads.
Rob Swain, general manager of KFC UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been serving customers in the UK for 60 years now, but we’ve never seen such strong demand for freshly prepared, fried chicken as we’re seeing today.”
He added that the business is “doubling down” on its commitment to the UK and Ireland with the significant funding boost.
How to apply for jobs at KFC
To apply for a job at KFC, you can either apply online or in person. The most common method is through their official careers website at kfc.co.uk/careers, where you can browse current job openings.
Once you find a role that suits you, you'll need to follow the online application process, which may involve creating an account to upload your CV and track the status of your application.
Before applying, it's a good idea to prepare a CV that highlights your customer service experience, teamwork, and adaptability. These are key qualities that KFC looks for in its staff.
Once your application is submitted, you can typically expect to hear back within a week or two. If you're selected to move forward, the next steps may include an interview or an invitation to a training session.
