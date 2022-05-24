The Victoria Road West branch of KFC was slapped with a two-star hygiene rating following an inspection on March 29.

Inspectors found the handling of food was “very good”, but the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building required improvement.

The report also stated the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat were “generally satisfactory”.

The KFC restaurant in Cleveleys was handed a two-out-of-five hygiene rating. (Credit: Google)

A KFC spokesperson said: “The Colonel has the highest of standards and since the result we’ve been working hard to get things up to scratch.

“We’re in touch with the EHO and should have a new and improved score very soon.”

How do food safety inspector’s judge a business?

Following a food hygiene inspection by a food safety officer, a business is rated from zero to five, with five representing a very good premises and zero for those that need urgent improvement.

Businesses which are given low ratings must make urgent or major improvements to hygiene standards.

The local authority food safety officer has several enforcement options available, as well as giving advice and guidance to make sure these improvements are made.