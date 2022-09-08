Key codes 'replacing' Blackpool landladies in trend towards holiday homes

The change in demand from b&bs with a traditional live-in landlord or landlady towards key code entry systems has sparked concerns about the spread of so-called 'party houses'.

It is feared this creates a risk of more rowdy behaviour from guests.

However Blackpool Council's planning committee approved a scheme to convert the White House Hotel on Hull Road after hearing the council had asked for a stringent management plan to prevent anti-social behaviour.

Plans have been approved for the former White House Hotel

Developer Chris Jones told a meeting of the planning committee: "We just want good quality accommodation and to invest in Blackpool.

"The planning department has worked with us to find a suitable scheme and we have worked with objectors, and gone down from a 52 bed property to two properties with maximum 14 beds, and hopefully a family feel."

Talbot ward councillor Mark Smith said there were concerns the property would be used as a party hotel, with late night noise potentially disturbing other residents and business owners in the area.

But Susan Parker, head of planning at the council, said the council would use its powers to clamp down on the accommodation if there were complaints of anti-social behaviour.

Is demand moving away from traditional b&bs?

She said: "There has been a marked change over the last few years towards unmanaged properties where guests are given a key code.

"Problems are mainly at properties with external space such as hot tubs, which is not the case here.

"But the council is being more prescriptive on noise reduction plans and we demand a management plan and use our powers where necessary.

"I don't think this is going away. Holiday accommodation without on-site management is the way we are going."

The new scheme will see two separate accommodation areas each with six bedrooms for up to 14 people, with a large open plan living/kitchen/dining space on the ground floor.