Keenan Recycling becomes UK’s first waste company with ISO-verified carbon emissions

Keenan Recycling, a leading provider of sustainable waste management solutions, proudly announces that its baseline greenhouse gas emissions inventory has been formally verified against the internationally recognised ISO 14064-1 standard by the British Standards Institution (BSI). This achievement marks Keenan Recycling as the UK’s first waste recycling company to have carbon emissions verified by BSI.

The ISO 14064-1 verification by an accredited provider (BSI) validates Keenan Recycling’s robust and transparent approach to measuring and reporting its carbon emissions. This independently verified inventory establishes a reliable baseline against which the company’s Net Zero plan is built, providing a solid foundation for future emissions reduction efforts.

Science-backed sustainability initiatives“Our carbon inventory provides the foundation for our carbon reduction planning,” said Fergus Healy, Head of Strategic Development & Net Zero at Keenan Recycling. “Having it verified against ISO 14064-1 by BSI is a significant step in ensuring our emissions reporting meets internationally recognised standards. This achievement further sets us apart in the industry and underlines our commitment to meet our SBTi targets through credible, science-backed sustainability initiatives.”

ISO 14064-1 is a globally recognised standard that provides a framework for organisations to quantify, monitor, and report greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Keenan Recycling's Hydrogen-powered HVO truck

Keenan Recycling, the largest food waste collection company in the UK, collects food waste from every postcode in Wales, Scotland, and England on its own fleet. Food waste is collected from businesses and is then transformed into either compost, renewable electricity, gas, heat, or fuel.

Its ever-growing fleet of specialised food waste collection vehicles including hydrogen, biomethane and HVO, operate across 24 depots, offering private and public sector clients an opportunity to segregate food waste, lower their carbon footprint, and improve their green credentials.

To learn more about recycling options or career opportunities, please visit www.keenanrecycling.co.uk