Jobs saved as Poulton motor repairs firm is snapped up

It means that the 70 staff at Crossleys Accident Repair Centre, which has four sites in the North West, two in Poulton and two in Liverpool, will keep their jobs.

The business and assets have been sold to Lancashire-based M & B Motors (North West) Ltd.

Crossleys is a body shop and accident repair centre which has been owned and operated successfully for the last 20 years by Martin Cross.

Gary Lee of Begbies Traynor

It was severely hit by the number of pandemic lockdowns, which reduced not only turnover but the availability of key parts required for the repair of vehicles.

In addition, the inability of staff to work through lockdowns due to furlough, illness and isolation also severely affected the ability to trade profitably which was compounded by credit limits being reduced.

Begbies Traynor was instructed to market the business and assets for sale as a going concern and preserve employment for the experienced and skilled workforce.

Gary Lee, partner at Begbies Traynor, said: “We are pleased that this business with a positive reputation in the region has been sold as a going concern. The deal provides much needed continuity for customers and staff.