The company is holding a special jobs recruitment day

A Blackpool nutrition firm is doubling its workforce to meet rising worldwide demand for its products.

THG Manufacturing is seen as one of the success stories on the council-owned Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone where it makes vitamins and capsules for brands such as Myprotein.The Blackpool site is one of a number of UK manufacturing sites owned by THG which employs around 7,000 people around the world.

THG Manufacturing is holding a recruitment open day on Wednesday May 15

Three years ago THG took over Private Label Nutrition on Amy Johnson Way and since then has expanded the site, which is now looking to double its existing 30-strong workforce.A recruitment day is being held at the factory on Wednesday, May 15.

Managing director James Wilson said: "Following the takeover our goal was to ensure THG kept the factory in Blackpool open, supporting Blackpool jobs.They have done that and have invested in the facility. We have significantly increased output as demand for the brand is phenomenal and Blackpool plays a key role in that."

Recent years have seen a £400,000 investment in new machinery and a move to bigger premises on the Enterprise Zone due to the company's fast growth manufacturing pharmaceutical-grade vitamins, minerals, supplements and powders.

It was founded in 2014 by directors James Wilson and Richard Richmond in a small start-up premises on the Fylde, before relocating to the Enterprise Zone in 2017.

To find out more about the recruitment open day, go to https://www.thg.com/jobs/recruitment-open-day-blackpool-wednesday-15th-may-2024-4334510101/