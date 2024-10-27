Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“It’s not the Ritz, but it’s not THAT bad” - Gazette readers share their thoughts on a budget Blackpool hotel which saw one couple leave after just 10 minutes, calling it the “worst” they had been to in the resort.

Disappointed guests Georgina and Samuel Ferguson refused to stay a minute longer and fled the two-star Beckwood Hotel in Osborne Road just minutes their arrival.

The couple, regular visitors to Blackpool from Glasgow, said the hotel “smelt damp and musty” and their room was “horrible”, with paint peeling off the walls and a smell of damp in the room too. They also found the bedsheets “crumpled” and suspected someone had slept in it without the sheets being changed.

“It was the worst room I’ve ever stayed in at Blackpool,” said Georgina, who was gifted the week’s stay by a friend who paid £158 - the equivalent of £22 per night.

“There was no way I was staying in that room another minute,” said Georgina. “We love Blackpool, it’s lively with so many things going on, we’ve never had a bad experience - until now.”

The two-star hotel, which came under new management earlier this year, has attracted mixed reviews on Tripadvisor in 2024, with one reviewer praising it as being “clean and had everything needed for an enjoyable stay”.

What our readers think - is the Beckwood really that bad?

More than 100 people commented on Georgina and Samuel’s experience and have shared their thoughts on the hotel.

Derek Robertson said: “This place has had more managers in the last couple of years. The guys that are managing the place now have only been in there for 6 months and are trying to turn it around. Many people have enjoyed their stay there, I know this as I have regular chats with the manager.”

“You get what you pay for...”

“Sick of seeing people moaning about hotels that are so cheap,” said Wendy Normal, who added: “You get what you pay for in Blackpool!”

“Honestly people get a grip and stop knocking our town all the time. If you love Blackpool so much then save up more money and stay in a more expensive hotel.”

“I’m sorry, but £158 for a week!?”, said Melanie Hillin, adding: “There is your warning.” JayMcMaster agreed, saying: “What did you expect??? The Ritz at that price???”

Others shared the sentiment, with one quipping: “£158 for a week? You can’t kennel a dog for that price!”

While Val Atkinson said the couple should have given management more of a chance to address their complaints

“They didn’t give the hotel very long to correct any issues, did they? 10 minutes and they were out the door!”, said Valerie.

“For £22 a night, what were they expecting...the Ritz!?”

One regular Beckwood guest said: “I go back to this hotel multiple times. If you pay peanuts what do you expect? Pay money and go to the Imperial or The Elgin or the latest Blackpool hotel which has just won top awards……not the cheap and cheerful Beckwood.”

Graham Wess said people should always read the reviews before booking a hotel and urged visitors to the resort to be realistic about what they are getting for their money.

He said: “We only ever had one bad hotel in Blackpool. It was cheap for a reason. So now we are a bit more careful where we stay. But it’s never put us off coming to Blackpool.”

What the hotel team says

Nicky Clark, one of the general managers at the Beckwood Hotel said: “We took over in April this year and if you see the reviews prior to this and then after we took over, you can see standards and the reviews have massively improved.

“Although we are still trading we are managing to renovate and do the hotel up. We like to create a home from home feeling here at the Beckwood and pride ourselves on our cleanliness and customer service.

“We have had other guests in that same room and done nothing different in our daily routine, and yet have had great feedback, with regards to the ceiling being low the sign is there stating please mind your head for health and safety reasons.”

“We’re not the Hilton - but our cleaning standards are PERFECT”

“We don’t advertise being the Hilton but I can reassure you that my team’s cleaning standards are perfect, our rooms are all en suite, have hot drinks facilities, televisions, towels and toiletries and hot water, and full access to WiFi. Our bedding is freshly laundered by myself personally, it is washed after every guest, dried ironed and hung on coat hangers.

“This is done every time a guest stays and goes.

“Whilst I understand you cannot please every guest we do try to help in every possible way, with regards to the guest not being happy about a room on a high floor, had this had of been said whilst booking we would of ensured a lower floor room was available, unfortunately for the first night of guests stay all rooms were full, and we had availability for the following day, which was offered but refused.”

Nicky Clark, general manager at the Beckwood Hotel, said: "We will continue to do what we have been doing which is to ensure our guests a home from home experience with lovely clean rooms, freshly laundered bedding and all our usual facilities that we offer." | Submitted

He added: “We will continue to do what we have been doing which is to ensure our guests a home from home experience with lovely clean rooms, freshly laundered bedding and all our usual facilities that we offer.

“With regards to the guest that have made these complaints I will say £158 for 7 nights, broken down to per person per night, is less then £11.50.

“That’s actually not bad considering what we offer, we actually hope the guest in question actually enjoys the rest of there holiday and were sorry that they feel this way about our hotel.”