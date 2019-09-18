International R&B singer teams up with Blackpool artist on his latest video

A Blackpool artist and owner of an art hotel in the resort has joined forces with a pioneering UK R&B star for her latest artistic project.

Nataylia Yunda, who runs the Art Break hotel on Woodfield Road has worked on a video with musician Junior Giscombe for his new song Breakaway.

The film features Nataylia working on her latest painting entitled Freedom.

The video was filmed by Ian Pennington and Robert Wilson.

Nataylia, originally from St Petersburg in Russia, said: “I’ve had a really good time working with Junior and we are very proud of what we have produced together with the help of Ian and Robert.

“Life is all about breaking away and stepping outside of your comfort zone – we wanted the project to capture those feelings.

“I am passionate about my art and I know Junior feels the same about his music.

“We hope that comes through when people see the final video.

“Breakaway is about a divergence or radical change from something that is established or long standing – every new day is a blank canvas.

“When people have watched the Breakaway video, we want people to say to themselves, what is that something different they are going to do tomorrow?”

Junior was born in Wandsworth, London, and was a backing vocalist with the group Linx between 1980 and 1982, before going solo.

One of his first singles Mama Used to Say reached No.7 in the UK charts and the follow up Too Late also made the Top 20.

He also enjoyed success in the United States, earning a Best Newcomer award from Billboard magazine.

Nataylia has been an artist for more than 30 years and worked with some of Russia’s most skilled commissioners and restorers in some of the country’s art galleries.

In 2018 she took on the Art Break hotel in South Shore - as well as being a working hotel, she has used it as a place for artists, photographers and sculptors to showcase their work.