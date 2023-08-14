North Shore’s adult-only b&b boasts some stunning rooms, each based around a different theme.
From the elegant and earthy hygge decor of the Harrogate suite, to the 20s glamour of the Great Gatsby suite, each one has a unique charm.
Theatre-fans will love the West-End themed Shaftesbury suite – with colourful walls and posters from the old musicals.
And two nautical rooms – the enchanting 1912 with maritime-inspired decor, and the La Mer single room – a soothing coastal paradise.
