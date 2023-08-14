News you can trust since 1873
Inside cosy Blackpool guest house McGraths which contains elegant themed suites based on Titanic, Palm Springs and London's West End theatres

We take a look inside McGraths – a guest house on Lord Street with elegant themed suites, offering affordable luxury in the resort.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:27 BST

North Shore’s adult-only b&b boasts some stunning rooms, each based around a different theme.

From the elegant and earthy hygge decor of the Harrogate suite, to the 20s glamour of the Great Gatsby suite, each one has a unique charm.

Theatre-fans will love the West-End themed Shaftesbury suite – with colourful walls and posters from the old musicals.

And two nautical rooms – the enchanting 1912 with maritime-inspired decor, and the La Mer single room – a soothing coastal paradise.

To book or find out more visit www.mcgrathsblackpool.com

