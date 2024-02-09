Four brand new luxury holiday apartments have opened in Blackpool - perfect for a romantic retreat or family get together.

The meticulously designed apartments have opened in Empress Drive on the site of the former Hotel Segantii.

Swish Group have renovated the building to the highest standard and say the new holiday apartments "offer an unparalleled blend of comfort, style, and luxury".

One room even boasts its a private cinema with 10 luxury leather recliners and a 100 inch Ultra HD smart TV screen.

The four apartments are The Grandstand, The High Roller, The Winner and The Royal Enclosure.

The Grandstand is a 1750 sq ft apartment on the ground floor which sleeps six people. It features a private cinema room, three bedrooms with plush beds, state-of-the-art kitchen, outdoor terrace and soundproof walls. And even dogs are welcome.

The High Roller is a 1050 sq ft apartment with plush living room, two elegant bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchen and two spa-like bathrooms. The Winner is a 890 sq ft apartment on the upper floors with two bedrooms, two bathrooms including monsoon shower room, a fully-equipped kitchen and a living space with soundproof walls.

The Royal Enclosure is the spacious one bedroom penthouse apartment with soundproof walls and a private entrance "offering a serene escape from the hustle and bustle" of the resort.

Rooms are priced around £250 per night and bookings are now being taken. Visit the website for more information.

