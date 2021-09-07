Indoor market empire expansion for Bispham trader

Ian Holland, 40, from Thornton, has been a stallholder in Bispham market in Red Bank Road for the past 17 years, beginning the journey with All 4 Pets, a pet stall alongside his former business partner.

When his partner decided to retire four years ago, Ian bought into the business and has run it solo since.

Then another opportunity too sweet to turn down came up in the market - which saw him take over the confectionary stall, prompting the "All 4" brand to branch out with "All 4 Sweets."

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Holland has taken over the cards stall in Bispham market, which will be run by his daughter Daniella. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

But not content with just two spaces in the market, Ian is now embarking on another venture, by taking over a third stall selling greetings cards.

Ian said: “The guy who had the cards stall left, and the landlord asked me if I wanted to take it over.

"The market is a focal point in the village, especially now the village is getting busier and busier. Loads more people are using it, and the kids are now they’re all back at school.

“I didn’t want to see any empty gaps in here, which is what happened before I took over the sweets stall - because it’s at the front of the market, people were walking past thinking it was closed."

Ian Holland and daughter Daniella have taken over the cards stall in Bispham market. Pic: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

Ian said he was pleased to see his fellow traders beginning to recover after lockdown, and hoped customers would continue to support the market.

Taking over the cards stall might be the third venture for him, but it will be the first time he works with his daughter Daniella, 18, from South Shore.

Daniella will be manning the cards stall while he keeps his eye on the sweets and pet stalls, he said.

“Daniella was working on South Pier over the summer," he continued.

"But now the season is coming to a bit of an end her hours would likely reduce. So, when this opportunity came around I asked her if she wanted to get involved and she agreed.”