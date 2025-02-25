A popular discount supermarket chain known for offering high-quality products at affordable prices, Lidl originated in Germany before expanding significantly across the UK after the opening of its first store in 1994.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Lidl’s success lies in its no-frills shopping experience paired with a commitment to quality, particularly with its range of private-label goods, and the chain’s efficient store design based around a streamlined layout.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Blackpool Gazette’s free emails
With customers these days increasingly looking for value in their trolleys, Lidl’s limited but well-curated range of products, often featuring weekly special offers and limited-time promotions, has enabled the company to keep prices competitive.
Also, who can resist a trip to the famous Lidl bakery section! And so, here’s every Lidl supermarket in Lancashire ranked from best to worst based on their Google rating...
Also, be sure not to miss...
The UK's top 50 busiest railway stations, from London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly to Bristol Temple Meads
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.