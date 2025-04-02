I love family companies! 19 of Blackpool's oldest businesses, from Yorkshire Fisheries to Roberts Oyster Rooms

By Jack Marshall, Claire Lark
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 14:36 BST

From timber merchants and stationers to guest houses and chippies, Blackpool is proud of its independent shops and companies.

Many of them are family-run and have been open for decades, some right back to the 1800s, so here are 19 of Blackpool’s oldest businesses still going strong...

Roberts Oyster Rooms on the promenade has been selling shellfiesh since 1831 - it's almost as old as Blackpool itself.

1. Roberts Oyster Rooms

Roberts Oyster Rooms on the promenade has been selling shellfiesh since 1831 - it's almost as old as Blackpool itself. Photo: UGC

The Saddle on Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest continuously running pub

2. The Saddle

The Saddle on Whitegate Drive dates back to 1770 and is Blackpool's oldest continuously running pub Photo: Submit

Founded in 1896, Chadwicks is a timber merchant and ironmongers . It has been located at its Mowbray Drive premises since 1956

3. Chadwicks

Founded in 1896, Chadwicks is a timber merchant and ironmongers . It has been located at its Mowbray Drive premises since 1956 Photo: Google

Notarianni's ice cream first set up shop in Central Drive and were doing so well that they decided to open up a second parlour on Waterloo Road in 1937. It is strill going strong and is run by the same family

4. Notarianni's ice-cream

Notarianni's ice cream first set up shop in Central Drive and were doing so well that they decided to open up a second parlour on Waterloo Road in 1937. It is strill going strong and is run by the same family Photo: Google

Chartered accountants John Potter Harrison has been in business for more than a century. It has offices in Lytham and Blackpool (pictured)

5. John Potter Harrison

Chartered accountants John Potter Harrison has been in business for more than a century. It has offices in Lytham and Blackpool (pictured) Photo: Google

Pickersgill DIY in Rectory Road was founded in 1976

6. Pickersgill DIY

Pickersgill DIY in Rectory Road was founded in 1976 Photo: Google

