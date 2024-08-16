I hired the guy from the McDonald's drive-thru because I was so impressed with him says company boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Most people come out of McDonald's with a burger and fries - but one Blackpool boss recruited a new member of staff after a visit to his local drive-thru.

Chris Smith was so impressed by his regular server when he called in for coffee at McDonald's on Amy Johnson Way, that he offered him a job.

Now William McDonald (yes it's really his surname!) is a key member of the team at the Top Gun Group on the nearby Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone.

Chris is poised to invest £1m in expanding the company premises and will be taking on more staff - and has not ruled out using his unconventional recruitment methods again.

Managing Director Chris Smith and Salesman William McDonald at Top Gun Group on Trident Business Park in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The 44-year-old was born and bred in Blackpool, having grown up in Claremont, and started his hardware business in the garage with his dad Martyn.

He said: "We started off 26 years ago as Top Gun Air Nailers selling nail guns and fasteners mainly used in bedding and fencing, then went into power tools, ironmongery and selling doors, and now we plan to open a showroom and timber yard."

The company has been located on the council-owned enterprise zone for 18 years and will double in size when it takes over neighbouring units at The Trident Business Centre as part of a £1m investment plan.

Chris said: "We employ six people at the moment and intend to take on more. I got talking to William at the McDonald's drive-thru because I went there every day to get my coffee.

Salesman William McDonald of the Top Gun Group on Trident Business Park in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I really liked him and could tell he was really switched on. So I said, if you are ever looking for a job we are just round the corner. He came into see us and I could tell he had taken a look at what we did so we took him on and he has been great."

William, 21, is a former electrician but worked at McDonald's for two years after the Covid pandemic disrupted his career.

He said: "I needed to earn some money but right from the start I wanted to be polite to all the customers, and offer good customer service.

"I was working in the McDonald's window for nine months and I was really pleased when Chris offered me a job. I've been here since January and it's amazing."

Salesman William McDonald and Managing Director Chris Smith at Top Gun Group on Trident Business Park in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Top Gun Group includes Top Gun Tools and Prestige Hardware and Doors, with plans also for a kitchen and furniture showroom.

Chris said he believed being on the enterprise zone had helped the company to grow.

He said: "When we realised we needed to expand, we knew we wanted to stay on the enterprise zone. The new access road is being built now as well so that will really open us up to customers in south Fylde.

Inside the Top Gun Group store on Trident Business Park in Blackpool. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

"I think we are going to become the city of the Fylde in future and it is good to see the investment taking place in the airport and new hotels in Blackpool, as well as projects like the Multiversity.

"I grew up in Claremont and as a company we like to give something back to the community with sponsorship of children's sports teams, and we are also a business sponsor with Blackpool FC."