A Blackpool businessman has made a £2,000 donation to the Illuminations in recognition of the positive economic impact that the annual event brings to the resort each year.

Steve Hoddy, Managing Director of Bispham and Cleveleys Kitchens Ltd, visited Lightworks, the Illuminations’ manufacturing facility at Blackpool Airport, to hand over the donation.

Steve, whose main business is at the northern gateway to the annual display, urged other businesses to follow suit so that the two-month extension to the Illuminations season, which was introduced post-COVID, could remain in future.

Steve Hoddy (R) presenting cheque to Richard Williams (L) at Lightworks

He said: “I always try to support the Illuminations because I can see the tangible benefits the display brings to my business and also the town as a whole.

“The extension to the Illuminations season has had an enormous impact on visitor numbers during the winter months over the past three years and it is really important the business community recognises that and contributes to being able to sustain that over the years ahead.”

Richard Williams, Illuminations Manager, added: “Business support for the Illuminations has always been of vital importance along with sponsorship and public donations at the main gateways.

“Those donations go directly into the Illuminations service to invest in new features throughout the display, as well as helping to fund what is one of the biggest visitor attractions in the UK.

“We would welcome more businesses following in Steve’s footsteps to make an annual contribution or to consider sponsoring one of the many features in the display.”

Online contributions to the Blackpool Illuminations can be made here.