The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
29 businesses in Lancashire were recently given new scores. See how they fared below:
1. Catch Fish & Chips, Dean Street, Blackpool, FY4 1AU
Rated 5 on June 20. | Catch Fish & ChipsPhoto: Catch Fish & Chips
2. Thai Northern, Mayfield Avenue, Blackpool, FY4 2NT
Rated 5 on June 18. | Thai NorthernPhoto: Thai Northern
3. Shed, Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7UN
Rated 5 on May 20. | ShedPhoto: Shed
4. Canton Chef, Ashfield Road, Blackpool, FY2 0DJ
Rated 4 on May 30. | ContributedPhoto: Contributed
5. Jade Village, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8BT
Rated 3 on May 30. | GooglePhoto: Google
6. Kays Fish & Chips, Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1DA
Rated 5 on June 14. | GooglePhoto: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.