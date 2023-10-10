Hoteliers group StayBlackpool has announced its next trade show will be bigger and better than ever before.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event ahead of the 2024 season will be held on Tuesday March 19 in the Norcalympia Suite at the Norbreck Castle Hotel.

The show is being held in partnership with HB Clark, the UK’s largest wholesale drinks supplier and the events team at the Norbreck Castle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Smith, president of StayBlackpool, said: “The 2024 StayBlackpool Trade Show will not just be an event but the focal point for the region’s hospitality industry.

StayBlackpool coffee morning at Le Plonk in St John's Square to announce the 2024 trade show

“Primarily, the show provides an excellent opportunity for the hospitality trade to see what is on offer within the industry, with exhibitors showcasing new products and innovative ideas.

“These include interiors, food, drink, equipment, technology, property advice, insurance, booking platforms and many many others, so we can stay ahead of current trends, in preparation for the year to come.

“The StayBlackpool Board are always looking to provide best value so for 2024 the show has an exciting new venue providing free, easy access parking and a wonderful, light and bright event space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes as council chiefs warned bad weather and adverse publicity over sewage discharges into the sea meant visitor numbers were ‘volatile’ in July after a promising start to this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But numbers picked up in August with mobile phone date showing footfall of 350,000 on the Promenade over the two days of the Air Show, while 50,000 people attended the Illuminations Switch on.

The resort also fared well in national surveys measuring affordability, emerging as one of the best value destinations in the country.

A report to the Levelling Up Scrutiny Committee says while the start of the season was “exceptional”, poor weather in July meant “visitor numbers weremore volatile as we moved into the main school holiday season. ”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better weather in August and free events led to improved visitor numbers.

The report adds: “At a time when affordability is an issue, these large scale, high-quality free events are clearly proving a significant draw.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent weeks saw the return of the World Fireworks, with the Lightpool Festival and seven weeks of Christmas By The Sea running from November 17 to January 1 ahead,