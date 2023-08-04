Resort businessman Tony Banks has applied to Blackpool Council to extend The Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road, which he owns, by taking over two neighbouring properties.

The application is seeking permission for a two to three storey rear extension, a roof lift to the front and rear, a new frontage and entrance and internal alterations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the scheme goes ahead, it would see the next door Roselea Hotel and the Florence Holidays Flats become part of the Ruskin Hotel.

The Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road, Blackpool

Mr Banks, who bought The Ruskin in 2017, has already extended the property after purchasing the former Grosvenor Hotel which had become rundown.

The latest scheme would see The Ruskin, which had previously been owned by the same family for 80 years, encompass the whole of that block of Albert Road.

The proposals are also seeking permission for some infill construction and provision of an additional rear fire escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning permission was granted in 2018 for The Grosvenor to be merged into The Ruskin, bringing the total number of bedrooms to 98.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans show the newly added parts of the hotel would be updated to fit in with The Ruskin with matching portico, frontages facias and roof lifts, while the entrance would also have a disabled access.

A new central reception area is also set out in the proposals submitted to the council.