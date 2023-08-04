News you can trust since 1873
Hotel unveils plans to expand next door again

A well-known Blackpool hotel could be set for expansion after plans were submitted seeking permission for the scheme.
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:54 BST

Resort businessman Tony Banks has applied to Blackpool Council to extend The Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road, which he owns, by taking over two neighbouring properties.

The application is seeking permission for a two to three storey rear extension, a roof lift to the front and rear, a new frontage and entrance and internal alterations.

If the scheme goes ahead, it would see the next door Roselea Hotel and the Florence Holidays Flats become part of the Ruskin Hotel.

The Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road, BlackpoolThe Ruskin Hotel on Albert Road, Blackpool
Mr Banks, who bought The Ruskin in 2017, has already extended the property after purchasing the former Grosvenor Hotel which had become rundown.

The latest scheme would see The Ruskin, which had previously been owned by the same family for 80 years, encompass the whole of that block of Albert Road.

The proposals are also seeking permission for some infill construction and provision of an additional rear fire escape.

Planning permission was granted in 2018 for The Grosvenor to be merged into The Ruskin, bringing the total number of bedrooms to 98.

Plans show the newly added parts of the hotel would be updated to fit in with The Ruskin with matching portico, frontages facias and roof lifts, while the entrance would also have a disabled access.

A new central reception area is also set out in the proposals submitted to the council.

The application will go before town hall planners at a future date for consideration.

Related topics:HotelBlackpoolBlackpool Council