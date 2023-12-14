The operator of a Blackpool venue which has previously had its licence suspended is seeking to extend the hours during which booze can be served.

Neil Cropper has applied to Blackpool Council for a premises licence for the Trades Hotel on Lord Street enabling alcohol to be served until 4am seven days a week.

An application has also been submitted for an alcohol licence for 42 Bank Street, until 2am daily.

In November 2022, a decision was made by Blackpool Council to suspend the licence for the Trades Hotel for 14 days after a licensing panel heard evidence of after-hours sales.

A licensing review heard Trades Hotel operator Neil Cropper had been present when enforcement officers visited the premises in May that year when five alcohol sales were made after 2am.

It was claimed some people had been served from pitchers of beer bought before 2am.

But a decision notice said: “It is clear to the panel that the decision to permit customers to purchase drinks in advance was a clear attempt to circumvent the licence changes brought about in March 2022.

“This is the second time in six months that the premises operated in breach of their licence, the first identified during the inspection in November 2021.”

Anyone wishing to make a representation about the latest application has until December 20 to contact the council.