News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
5 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
8 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
10 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
10 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
10 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Hotel on Blackpool Promenade earmarked for demolition with new venue to be built on the site

A prominent hotel on Blackpool Promenade is set to be bulldozed with developers hoping to rebuild a new hotel in its place.

By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:14 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:14 BST

The Fragrance Group has applied for council permission to demolish a block of buildings including the St Chad’s Hotel, the Lyric Hotel, Regency Apartments and the Seaside Fish and Chip Shop.

A planning application is expected to be submitted later this year to build a new 157-room hotel on the same footprint as the current properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The site, between the Promenade, Woodfield Street, St Chad’s Road and Bolton Street, has been fenced off for some time with the hotels closed.

St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
Most Popular

If permission is granted, demolition is expected to begin in May in order to minimise disruption on the Prom.

The Fragrance Group, which also owns The Imperial Hotel in North Shore, wants to redevelop the site with “a new, high quality, hotel” and has already held talks with town hall planners about its proposals.

Hide Ad

A planning brief accompanying the application says simply refurbishing the existing buildings is a non-starter due to their poor state, and the fact the hotels are a conglomeration of different properties.

Hide Ad

It says: “The buildings are in a poor state of repair both structurally and cosmetically and, now vacant, are increasingly targeted by vandals and anti social behaviour detracting from the character and appearance of the Promenade.”

St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished

The building occupied by the St Chad’s Hotel dates back to 1893 with the remainder of the buildings being added in stages since around 1912.

Hide Ad

This has led to various changes in level between the different properties, inadequate lifts and staircases, narrow corridors and window positions which limit room sizes with “no coherency to the internal layout.”

Documents add: “Instead, it is intended that following demolition the buildings be replaced by a single, high quality hotel which would occupy broadly the same footprint as the existing buildings.

Hide Ad

“The new hotel would provide circa 157 guest bedrooms with a range of ancillary facilities including lobby, bar/restaurant and dining roomswhich can also be used to host entertainment evenings.”

St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
St Chad's hotel on the Promenade is set to be demolished
Hide Ad

Among other projects The Fragrance Group has recently completed is the redevelopment of the Municipal Buildings in Liverpool city centre into a four star hotel.

HotelBlackpool Promenade