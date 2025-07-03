Horizons Homecare - Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre wins Top 20 home care provider award in North West

Horizons Homecare - Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre has won an award for being one of the Top 20 home care providers in North West England.

There are 1,365 home care providers in North West and 13,339 home care providers in the UK.

The top 20 home care providers in North West received the award from the reviews site for home care, homecare.co.uk, which hosts the Top 20 awards to help people find care that is right for their needs, budget and location.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, said: “Top quality home care is vital as it supports people so they can continue living in their own homes and retain their independence."

Nearly a million disabled and older people receive care at home so they can stay living independently in their own homes. This includes help with getting dressed, washed, preparing meals and drinks and administering medication.

With an ageing population, the number of people receiving home care is set to increase. According to the ONS’s population projections, by 2072, the number of people aged 65+ in the UK could rise to 22.1 million, making up 27% of the population.

Amanda Hopkins added: “People who are less mobile due to illness, a disability or age can become hidden away from society. When this happens their home care worker often plays a crucial role in keeping them both mentally and physically well.

“Our reviews are by those who receive the home care as well as their family and friends. This helps others to search for the right care provider, where compassion, trust and empathy are at the heart of their care.

“Horizons Homecare - Blackpool, Fylde & Wyrehas shown it provides high-quality care and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in the North West!”

Russell Crossley, director at Horizons Homecare - Blackpool, Fylde & Wyre, said: “It feels truly amazing to receive a Top 20 Home Care Provider award with Homecare.co.uk. It is a testament to the hard work, dedication and values-driven approach our staff approach each and every day.

“It just goes to show that employing the right people and giving them a care career that they have always wanted is the first step in our recipe to a high-quality service, then we ensure all of our staff get to build loving relationships with their clients because we value family, continuity, punctuality and kindness in everything we do.

“All of our clients get to see the same carers who arrive on time and stay for the full duration of the care visits. We want to promote a really high standard of care and show people that having support at home doesn’t have to be daunting.

"It doesn’t have to feel like people are rushing in and rushing out – it can actually be something to look forward to.

“Our team are super happy to receive this award. It really does mean a lot to us!”

To see Horizons Homecare - Blackpool, Fylde & Wyrereviews, and to view the full list of winners, visit homecare.co.uk