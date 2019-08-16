Homeless charity hub will help vulnerable people in Blackpool

A charity which helps homeless people in Blackpool is planning a community cafe in the town.

The Ashley Foundation, which operates three hostels for vulnerable residents, is launching the hub at a property on Dickson Road in North Shore.

Called The Cafe@264, the project is proposing to set up a partnership with food charity FareShare which makes use of surplus supermarket food that would otherwise be discarded.

A planning application seeking permission to use premises for the initiative has been submitted to Blackpool Council, while a funding package of £35,000 has been assembled thanks to donations from a number of charitable organisations.

A design statement accompanying the application says: "Our vision is for our community cafe and hub to be inclusive where we welcome a broad range of backgrounds and interests."

It is proposed "through our volunteering programme to, provide support for those who are lonely, isolated or struggling to access opportunities."

This would be done "whilst aiming to foster community engagement and create a project with a long lasting legacy for our local neighbourhood and to those who are most socially excluded in society."

If the scheme gets the go ahead, it is hoped to provide training sessions in issues such as food hygiene and catering, offer people the chance to volunteer and also provide space for other community groups.

The Ashley Foundation has three hostels in Blackpool with 62 beds for homeless people, and 46 supported flats for those moving on from the hostels to more settled accommodation.

Town hall planners will now consider the application, alongside a separate application for new signs for the premises.