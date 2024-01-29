Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool-born Paul Powell has been appointed as the Operations Manager for the 144-bedroom hotel complex.

With over 20 years experience, Mr Powell said Blackpool is where his 'passion for hospitality began'.

He will be responsible for the operational management of the complex, which includes a Marco’s New York Italian restaurant. He will support General Manager, Mark Winter, to ensure the successful launch and running of the exciting new destination this year. On behalf of his appointment, Paul Powell, said: "I was born here in Blackpool and it’s where my passion for hospitality began, so this new role couldn’t be a better fit. Having spent over 20 years in the industry, I’m looking forward to bringing my expertise to ensure the success of the Holiday Inn Blackpool with the support of our growing team.

“The hotel and restaurant are both looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to open our doors and deliver exceptional and lasting experiences for our guests in the coming months.”

Both Paul and Mark are currently focussed on the hotel’s ‘Be More You’ campaign to help fulfil over 70 coveted positions at the hotel, with visits to local job platform centres to spread awareness amongst potential applicants from the area.

To support the campaign, the Holiday Inn Blackpool has launched a bespoke recruitment website, listing the live opportunities on offer as well as roles that will open in the coming weeks at both the Holiday Inn Blackpool & Marco’s New York Italian restaurant.

Mark Winter, General Manager of the Holiday Inn Blackpool, said: “Paul's natural flair and passion for the industry makes him the perfect addition to our growing Holiday Inn Blackpool team and his keen eye for detail as well as his strive for excellence will ensure our hotel is running at its absolute optimum."