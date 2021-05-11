Historic Fylde hotel given a £1.6m makeover

The owners of the Clifton Arms Hotel, Lytham, which in its time has hosted Prime Ministers and stars galore, have spent more than £1.6m on remodelling the premises during the Covid lockdowns.

Director Carol Webb said: “It’s been a tough 14 months for everyone; the hospitality sector has had to prepare to reopen on several occasions but then forced to close again at short notice.

“Last year, the board of directors took the decision to remain closed and focus on the planned refurbishment that we were fortunately able to bring forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Clifton Arms Hotel is due to reopen on May 17 after the major refurbishment

“We hope that this will allow the Clifton Arms Hotel to return stronger than ever.”

The building, which dates from 1840, has been privately owned by the Webb family since 1993. The 48 bedrooms have had individual makeovers in recent years, along with the banqueting suites but the rest of the ground floor was in need of modernisation.

The new features include a refurbished reception, bar and more dining areas – with new menus to complement the new state-of-the-art kitchen – as well as an outdoor seating area on the terrace overlooking Lytham Green.

General manager Victoria Dolman added: “The design team have worked with the hotel’s existing features to further enhance this iconic hotel.

Judith Woodbridge behind the new-look reception desk

"The support from our loyal customers throughout this period has been heart-warming and has given us the strength and determination needed at times to keep going.

"I also know that our new terrace has provided much discussion for people having their daily walks on Lytham Green.

"We’re confident the restaurant and bar will be a massive draw to visitors to the area and local residents, while the comfortable, cosy spaces we’ve created will allow guests to relax in beautiful and calming surroundings.

"We are very excited about opening our doors to guests on May 17. There’s a real buzz in the air, the team can’t wait and we’re looking forward to seeing our new spaces being enjoyed by guests old and new alike.”

Mike Smith behind the revamped hotel bar

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you. For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription here and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.