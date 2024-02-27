Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new video on the refurbishment of the traditional Victorian market, together with the local people who make it a success and the visitors, often from across the country, has also been launched.

Market Celebration, Saturday 9th March

From 11.45am - 12.15pm people are invited to take part in a guided talk to learn about Fleetwood Market’s rich history through to the present day detailing the refurbishment works that have taken place to keep the market as a key attraction in Wyre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside Fleetwood's newly revamped market

Sign-making workshop

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 12.30pm - 1pm, a heritage sign-making demonstration will be hosted by local artist Lisa Wigham in the gallery space where she will share new artwork from her ‘Endangered Craft Project’ on the traditions of sign painting, which are in danger of becoming lost crafts. Her work is inspired by traditional hand-lettered signs and posters, once part of the everyday life of Fleetwood Market.

Scrapbooking session

Also running between 11.00am – 2pm, “Just Reminiscing” is hosted in the gallery space, with a display of old artefacts, objects, and scrapbooks from different decades.

Fleetwood Market. © Historic England / Northern Heart Films

Heritage gallery

From Saturday 9th March through to the end of the month, people are invited to browse the gallery, which will be filled with before and after photographs of the project in and around Fleetwood as part of the High Street Heritage Action Zone scheme.

Fleetwood Market Refurbishment

Since 2020, the market has undergone a major refurbishment including the installation of a sustainable heating system using air-source heat pumps, with electricity provided by solar panels mounted on the pitched roofs, to provide a comfortable temperature for shoppers. The main hall is now illuminated by sunlight following the replacement of over a third of the existing roof with glass.

More energy efficient

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original slate-pitched roofs have been renewed together with new insulation, and double-glazed doors and windows to boost energy efficiency and warmth. Traditional cast iron gutters and rainwater pipes have also been installed to replace defective uPVC gutters and downpipes.

The market interior has been redecorated to create a bright and attractive space, with two shop fronts opposite the market also renovated using traditional design and materials to improve the immediate surroundings.

Funding for Fleetwood Market

The original Historic England funding of over £1.7m has helped to secure additional backing from UK Shared Prosperity Fund (£357,500), Wyre Council (£2,241,835) and the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme (£972,287), totalling over £5m creating a secure future for this building and other improvements in Fleetwood’s High Street Heritage Action Zone.

The market’s external scaffolding will be removed by the end of February, and the air-source heating system will be fully operational by mid-March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 30 separate sub-contractors have been involved in the works under the principal contractor F Parkinson Ltd.

Councillor Peter Le Marinell, Wyre Council’s Planning and Economic Development Portfolio Holder, said:

“What sets Fleetwood Market apart is its strong sense of community. Locals and tourists alike gather here not only to shop, but also to connect with each other and we are proud to have been able to deliver essential refurbishment works to keep the market a key attraction in Wyre.”

Catherine Dewar, Historic England’s North West Regional Director, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fleetwood’s historic high street is so important for the future of this amazing town and its community. We’re delighted to have worked with Wyre Council and local people to make these improvements to Fleetwood’s traditional market. I’m sure they’ll help keep its doors open for visitors from near and far for many decades to come.