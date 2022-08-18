If you don’t fancy another three years of study, can’t face the debt, or don’t think you’d get there, don’t worry.
There are plenty of new routes into careers that were once the preserve of graduates.
These new opportunities are partly thanks to a rise in apprenticeships since government and business invested more in professional training.
Here are 10 jobs you can do without a degree:
1. Air Traffic Controller - Pay: £18,000 to £43,000
24 hours a day, they help to keep some of the busiest airspace in the world moving. The work is challenging and demanding, but it’s immensely rewarding too. Air traffic controllers give information and advice to airline pilots to help them take off and land safely and on time.
You have to be over 18 and have at least five GCSEs or equivalent at Grade 4 or above (previously A-C) or Scottish Nationals 5 Grade A-C or equivalent, including English and maths. As well as having a good level of physical and mental fitness, you must satisfy the basic medical requirements set down by the Civil Aviation Authority.
The National Air Traffic Control Service (NATS) has developed a series of games to help gauge whether you’re right for this career.
2. Solicitor
Solicitors advise their clients on the law, and can specialise in a host of areas, including commercial, criminal and family law, and much more. You can now become a solicitor by training on the job since new solicitor apprenticeships (level 7) were approved in 2015. This isn’t an easy route - you’ll need to pass a series of tough exams. You’ll need good A levels and it can take five to six years to complete.
Pay: £25,000 to £100,000
3. Laboratory Technician - Pay: £17,000 to £30,000 plus
Lab technicians work in many areas from forensic to medical science, nuclear and more. They might set up experiments, record data, collect and analyse samples and do all the day-to-day jobs of laboratory work. Attention to detail is critical.
Any relevant science A levels will help, and you can apply for a two year apprenticeship scheme through relevant employers.
4. Police Constable - Pay: £19,000 to £41,000
If you’ve been considering this as a career, now could be the right time to apply. Police officers keep law and order, investigate crime, and support crime prevention.
There is no formal educational requirement for direct application but you will have to be physically fit and pass written tests. Or, you could start by doing a police constable degree apprenticeship. You'll usually need: 4 or 5 GCSEs at grades 9 to 4 (A* to C) and college qualifications like A levels for a degree apprenticeship.
You can get a taste of what it's like to work with the police by volunteering as a special constable.
You could also get paid work as a police community support officer (PCSO) before applying for police officer training.
