Heinz launches Christmas Dinner in a can

The brand's first cans of Christmas Dinner Big Soup contain "big chunks" of turkey, pigs in blankets, Brussels sprouts, stuffing balls and potatoes, with a gravy and cranberry sauce.

Just 500 cans will be produced this year, but Heinz has hinted it could roll the line out in greater numbers next year if it proves a success with shoppers.

A survey for Heinz suggests 36% of those who celebrate Christmas prefer the traditional dinner to any other meal.

The Heinz manufacturing plant in Wigan

Some 42% said they would eat it more often if it did not take so long to cook, and 36% would have it more if it was not so expensive.

Anke von Hanstein, brand manager for Heinz Soups, said: "We are so excited for the lucky 500 people to try this sensational seasonal addition to Heinz's Big Soup family.

"It is made for those with a big love for hearty festive flavours and tastes just perfect with a slice of warm crusty bread. Any soup that includes pigs in blankets and roasties is a winner in our eyes.

"And if these lucky few who managed to get their hands on it love it as much as we do, Heinz Christmas Dinner Big Soup might be back next year, bigger and better. Watch this space."

The 500 cans are available from Monday at Heinztohome.co.uk/Christmas for £1.50, plus postage and packaging.