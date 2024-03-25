Hays Travel customers from Lytham win luxury river cruise

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On the first weekend of February, Hays Travel had an Exclusive offer weekend sponsered by Riveira Travel. On this particular weekend, along with extra discounts, customers that booked were also entered in to a draw to win another luxury River Cruise.

Hays Travel, the UK's largest independent Travel Agent had 5 Free Luxury 5* River Cruises to give away for the whole of the UK wide company.

Once the weekend had been and gone, and the customers had been drawn, some very lucky customers of Hays Travel Lytham found out they were 1 in 5 to win.

Happy customers of Hays Travel Lytham

Laura - Branch Manager of Hays Travel Lytham, was absolutely delighted to be in charge of telling the customers that they had won. What a lovely phone call that was to make!

The luxury River Cruise has now been booked and the customers can start counting down the days to their winning trip that is worth over £6000.

The customer said: “At the beginning of February this year, on a visit to Lytham, my wife Shirley and I made our first visit to Hays travel agents after seeing a fantastic offer on a River Cruise displayed on a bill board outside the agency. On booking the holiday with the manager Laura, she informed us that we would be entered in a National draw. I didn’t take much heed as you never seem to hear of anyone winning do you.

“A month later I was sat in a bar in Tenerife when I received a phone call from Laura at Hays Travel telling me we had won a River Cruise. I nearly fell off my chair and Laura had to reassure me it was ‘not a scam’ but true. I told my wife and at first she thought I was joking then burst into tears of joy. We were thrilled and overjoyed at this brilliant news.