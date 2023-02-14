It says full-time and part-time roles will be available across a range of positions at its Marton Mere and Cala Gran holiday parks, including chefs, lifeguards, front of house and cleaners.

The Marton Mere park is also opening a brand-new Burger King and has recently added a sky-high Climbing Wall to its outdoor activity space.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new team members to our park this season,” said Keith Robson, general manager at Haven’s Marton Mere holiday park.

Marton Mere Holiday Park, Blackpool

"Our team is a huge part of what makes Haven the leading UK holiday operator and we have a number of exciting job opportunities available.

"Whether you’re looking to develop skills in your role or progress through promotion, we have the right skills and programmes to help build your career at Haven.”

With new activities such as Make A Bear, a brand-new Cook’s Fish & Chips and a recently refurbished family arcade, Fleetwood’s Cala Gran holiday park is looking for a number of new friendly team members.

Head of talent acquisition, Nola Ferguson, added: “We’re so excited to re-open our holiday parks in March with new and exciting facilities that have enabled us to offer opportunities to join the team ahead of what’s undoubtedly going to be another very busy season.

"We have an array of seasonal roles and permeant careers to suit all requirements, and provide career-enhancing development opportunities at our beach-side parks.”

