Fleetwood is without a a single bank after Halifax closed its branch in town this week.

Halifax in Poulton Street was the last bank to remain open before it shut its doors on Wednesday (June 25).

The Halifax bank in Poulton Street, Fleetwood closed permanently on Wednesday (June 25)

The bank group blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

Halifax will also close one of its Blackpool banks later this year, with the Lytham Road branch to shut its doors on October 29.

The St Annes Halifax also closed its doors earlier this month on June 12.

Customers can still access cash and services at the Blackpool branch in Church Street and the Cleveleys branch in Victoria Road West.