Half price DIY and gardening items at Wilko in Cleveleys as high street store enters administration
Wilko has confirmed the locations of a futher 38 stores that will close this week, including branches in Lancashire.
Overseeing the sale proceedings, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has stated previously that no viable proposition to purchase the entire business has emerged.
The 90-year-old retailer closed 52 of its stores on Tuesday, 12 September and Thursday (September 14), before closing another 38 stores on Sunday (September 17).
Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many stores and jobs as possible.
In the aftermath of this announcement, signs indicating administration have surfaced in the Cleveleys store, strongly suggesting its impending closure. Prominent signage placed in the windows of the outlet reads, 'Wilko under administration sale – substantial discounts storewide.'
Shelves at the Cleveleys store were extremely bare – the best bargains left to be had were in the DIY and Gardening sections.
These were the scenes at the Cleveleys store today (13 Sept)