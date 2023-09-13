Blackpool Gazette visited the Cleveleys store to find a lot of empty aisles and a few bargains left on the shelves – including 50% off DIY and gardening items.

Wilko has confirmed the locations of a futher 38 stores that will close this week, including branches in Lancashire.

Overseeing the sale proceedings, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has stated previously that no viable proposition to purchase the entire business has emerged.

The 90-year-old retailer closed 52 of its stores on Tuesday, 12 September and Thursday (September 14), before closing another 38 stores on Sunday (September 17).

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies. It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many stores and jobs as possible.

In the aftermath of this announcement, signs indicating administration have surfaced in the Cleveleys store, strongly suggesting its impending closure. Prominent signage placed in the windows of the outlet reads, 'Wilko under administration sale – substantial discounts storewide.'

Shelves at the Cleveleys store were extremely bare – the best bargains left to be had were in the DIY and Gardening sections.

These were the scenes at the Cleveleys store today (13 Sept)

1 . wbegnews-wilkocover-nw.jpg Wilkos administration sale at Cleveleys branch Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

2 . Entrance signs Everything in-store was reduced at the Wilko store in Cleveleys Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

3 . Gardening deals Some of the best deals include 40% off mini-greenhouses and tier planters Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

4 . Bare shelves A lot of bare shelves, as people scramble around for a bargain in the tools aisle at Wilkos Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

5 . 20% off toiletries Everyday items - like loo roll and toothpaste - remained on the shelves with a 20% discount. Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

6 . View from the front Outside the Wilkos branch of Cleveleys high street Photo: Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales