Gutterball: what to expect from Blackpool's new entertainment venue at Houndshill Shopping Centre

By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:52 BST
A new bowling and entertainment centre promises ‘good vibes’ and ‘killer cocktails’ when it opens its doors at the Houndshill Shopping Centre.

Gutterball - the resort’s hip new hangout - will be located on the ground floor of the Houndshill’s £21million extension, next to Backlot Cinema.

Gutterball - the resort's hip new hangout - will be located on the ground floor of the Houndshill's £21million extension, next to Backlot Cinema.
Gutterball - the resort’s hip new hangout - will be located on the ground floor of the Houndshill’s £21million extension, next to Backlot Cinema.

The empty 22,000 sq ft unit was purpose-built for Wilko before the retailer collapsed into administration in August 2023.

The space will soon be the home of Gutterball, a UK-based entertainment concept from Lane7. An application for a new premises licence is being considered by Blackpool Council with the venue seeking permission to serve alcohol until after midnight seven days a week.

Gutterball plans to open a new bowling alley and entertainment centre at the Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool
Gutterball plans to open a new bowling alley and entertainment centre at the Houndshill Shopping Centre in Blackpool | Gutterball

What can we expect from Gutterball Blackpool?

Gutterball has three other sites in the UK, with venues in London, Lincoln and North Shields offering a variety of fun activities for families and groups of all ages.

Gutterball boasts an eclectic mix of games and entertainment - including bowling, interactive darts, pool, shuffleboard, arcade fun, cocktails, and even karaoke nights | Gutterball

They boast an eclectic mix of games and entertainment - including bowling, interactive darts, pool, shuffleboard, arcade fun, cocktails, and even karaoke nights.

The food menu includes burgers, hot dogs, loaded nachos and dirty fries, while the bar serves cocktails, beers, ciders and wines.

You can view the full menu at the North Shields venue here.

Gutterball has yet to comment on the attractions it has planned for Blackpool, but a look at its other sites provide an exciting taste of what’s to come.

You can take a look inside the London Gutterball in their Instagram video below.

‘Good vibes, killer cocktails and karaoke’

The North Shields venue features 16 bowling lanes, darts, karaoke, and even a roller rink, while the Lincoln site offers two floors of games, including bowling, arcades, beer pong, darts, and shuffleboard.

The Ealing branch in London’s West End opened in September and includes nine bowling lanes, arcade games, karaoke, darts, and basketball hoops.

Gutterball was approached for comment.

