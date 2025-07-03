Growing demand for healthy on-the-go breakfast fuels new travel offering
This shift is being reflected across the UK travel sector, where operators are adapting onboard menus to meet changing expectations. One of the latest additions comes from British plant-based PORiJ, which has recently launched onboard TransPennine Express services.
Founded by former airline pilot Daniel Simpson, PORiJ was created in response to the lack of nutritious, satisfying food options available for people on the move. The brand’s instant porridge pots offer a balance of convenience and nutrition, designed for commuters, travellers, and anyone with a busy schedules.
“At PORiJ, our mission is to make food-on-the move as delicious as the food from your kitchen. We aimed to create something indulgent and enjoyable to have whether you're at home, at work, or travelling around. We’re thrilled to be able to provide the travellers of the TransPennine Express a quick, convenient and tasty way to start their day or refuel while on the move.”
For passengers, the introduction of PORiJ reflects a wider trend towards higher quality, health-led food choices during travel. This partnership signals a broader shift across the travel and food-to-go sectors as operators respond to rising demand for higher quality, plant-based, and functional food offerings designed for modern, fast-paced lifestyles.
Available now on the TransPennine Express trains (£2.50), PORiJ.com, and Amazon (£11.99 for a six-pack).