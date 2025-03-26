Greggs to shut Lytham branch near McDonald's in Preston Road permanently this week

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Greggs is shutting its branch in Preston New Road, Lytham this week.

The bakery chain will reportedly close the store next to the EG garage in Preston Road on Friday (March 28).

A notice appeared on the entrance to the store last week, alerting customers to its imminent closure.

Sign up for our free Blackpool Gazette newsletters now

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Greggs will reportedly close its branch next to the EG garage in Preston Road, Lytham on Friday (March 28)placeholder image
Greggs will reportedly close its branch next to the EG garage in Preston Road, Lytham on Friday (March 28) | Submitted

The Greggs branch opened in 2023 and is a standalone unit situated on the forecourt of Lytham Petrol Station, which was recently taken over by EG On The Move - a chain of filling stations owned by Blackburn billionaire Zuber Issa.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

It’s believed EG will have their own plans for the fuel station and might open a new store on the site. The company has multiple franchise partnerships, including with Co-op, SPAR, KFC, Subway and Starbucks, as well as Greggs.

It’s understood all staff have lost their jobs with the exception of one staff member who will transfer to the fuel station.

Greggs and EG On The Move were approached for comment.

Related topics:GreggsLythamEG Group

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice