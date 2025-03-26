Greggs is shutting its branch in Preston New Road, Lytham this week.

The bakery chain will reportedly close the store next to the EG garage in Preston Road on Friday (March 28).

A notice appeared on the entrance to the store last week, alerting customers to its imminent closure.

Greggs will reportedly close its branch next to the EG garage in Preston Road, Lytham on Friday (March 28) | Submitted

The Greggs branch opened in 2023 and is a standalone unit situated on the forecourt of Lytham Petrol Station, which was recently taken over by EG On The Move - a chain of filling stations owned by Blackburn billionaire Zuber Issa.

It’s believed EG will have their own plans for the fuel station and might open a new store on the site. The company has multiple franchise partnerships, including with Co-op, SPAR, KFC, Subway and Starbucks, as well as Greggs.

It’s understood all staff have lost their jobs with the exception of one staff member who will transfer to the fuel station.

Greggs and EG On The Move were approached for comment.