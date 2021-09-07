Gravitas will help Lancashire BIBAs awards winners grow their business

Mick Mayor, managing director of Team Leyland International, said the Be Inspired Business Awards, The BIBAs, are a catalyst for businesses to get noticed.

The former North West Chambers of Commerce chairman said the awards were a byword for success in Lancashire which made them a great platform to promote products and services.

Team Leyland International is sponsoring the Global Business of the Year category at this year’s awards.

Mick Mayor

Mr Mayor said: “Each year, the quality of entries for The BIBAs gets stronger and that means winning one of the awards gains extra gravitas.

“But, rather than simply being a great achievement and an opportunity to celebrate success with your people, a win at The BIBAs gives businesses a platform upon which to promote themselves.

“Team Leyland has been involved in these awards for a number of years and every year I hear stories of how former winners have used their status as a BIBAs winner to win new business.

“I would urge each of the winners of this year’s awards to shout from the rooftops about their success.”

Winners of the 2019 BIBAs

The awards will host its annual prize-giving at The Blackpool Tower next week in front of a sell-out audience in the iconic Tower Ballroom.

Organisers at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce have promised “a household name” celebrity for entertainment as the awards celebrate businesses which have overcome the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All guests attending the awards will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before they are able to enter the venue to ensure the safety of all attending.

The Chamber will have a small testing station at the venue but guests have been warned there will be a delay of 30 minutes to entry while the test is completed.