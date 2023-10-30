Good news as new food hygiene ratings handed to three restaurants in Poulton and Lytham
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three restaurants in Poulton and Lytham.
China Red in Queens Square, Poulton, was handed a five-out-of-five rating after an inspection on September 1.
Agora, a Turkish restaurant located on the same street, was also given a score of five on August 8.
It means that of Wyre’s 197 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 153 (78 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.
Seafarers, a chippy in Clifton Drive South, St Annes, received a four-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment on September 27.