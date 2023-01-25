The three businesses concerned have moved their market stalls to outside shops on Poulton Street following the closure of the Market Square for up to a year as part of the town centre makeover project.

Kirkham town mayor and Fylde councillor Elaine Silverwood stepped in after being alerted to the traders’ continuing concerns over where they could trade and she felt everyone seemed impressed with the new set-up in its first week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traders Tom Nuttall of Nuttall’s Jewellery, fishmonger Colin Valentine and Malcom Cummings of Strongs Fruit and Veg were delighted with “a strong turnout” from the community.

Tom Nuttall said: "We think in general, the new location went well for all concerned and received good feedback from the citizens of Kirkham.

"The new location helped enormously, enabling people to find us. We are very grateful to the shop owners for their ongoing support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Silverwood added: “The feedback from customers and traders seemed very positive.”

But Benjamin Nuttall, a spokesman for Kirkham market traders, claimed they are still waiting to hearing formally from Fylde Council what their immediate future holds.He said: “Although Poulton Street is a welcome home for the traders, the limited access and stall-space at the site means market organisers have been unable to offer connected stalls to other traders looking to stand on Kirkham Market in the weeks ahead until a more suitable location is found.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This Thursday, Kirkham Market will continue to stand at Poulton Street but the traders continue to call for more support from Fylde Council.

"The assertion that Fylde Council as a whole organised this relocation and that the traders have had months of notice are profoundly untrue, and we’re deeply disheartened that an agreement in writing has still yet to be reached with the traders, outlining timelines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Coun Silverwood, who owns the Book Bean and Ice Cream shop on Poulton Street, said she thought it was would be perfectly feasible, if they are happy, for them to remain where they are until their traditional home is ready again.