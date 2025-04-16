Golf day, sponsored by Tangerine Holdings, celebrates 10 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The annual St George’s Charity Golf Day has officially been launched, and in celebration of its 10th event, organisers have added two extra competitions for teams to take part in.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual golf day’s hosts Mick Threlfall of Threlfall Transport Ltd and Mark Leech, Operations Director at Ribby Hall Village, have added in a second hole-in-one challenge on hole 16 where golfers could win £5,000 and a team event on the 10th hold where the winning team will win a cash prize on the day.

That’s on top of the existing hole-in-one challenge on hole three for a brand new Mini!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hope these new additions will encourage even more people to sign up to the established shot gun competition.

The organisers of the 2024 St George’s Charity Golf Day present a cheque for £23,000 raised at last year’s event

Although celebrating a milestone occasion, the St George’s Charity Golf Day has actually been running for the last 11 years, but one year was missed due to Covid. But over that time the event has raised an incredible £140,000 for local charities.

Once again, this year’s event will be supporting Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice Brian House, ABF The Soldiers’ Charity, Fylde Borough Food Banks and the RNLI Lytham St Annes.

It will be held at St Annes Old Links Golf Club, is on Thursday, April 24 and is kindly sponsored by Tangerine Holdings owner David Haythornthwaite, as in previous years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick said: “Year after year, what drives us is our ambition to raise as much as we possibly can for our chosen local charities.

“As we mark 10 years of our well-established competition, we’re astounded and incredibly proud to have raised a massive £140,000 for very worthwhile and local causes, and we’re excited to be able to build on that once again this year.

“We especially wish to thank employees at Ribby Hall Village and their friends and families who volunteer throughout the day on their days off, and the incredible venue – St Annes Old Links Golf Club – which always donates a good number of prizes to help raise more money in our silent auction.

“The golf day really is a fantastic event, but it relies on the many local businesses, organisations and individuals who support it. If there are any others who would like to provide prizes for this event, we’d love to hear from them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Fowler, Corporate and Community Fundraising Manager for Trinity and Brian House, said: “The annual St George’s Charity Golf Day is an event that we always look forward to, and we’re delighted to have once again been chosen as one of the benefitting charities of this very popular competition.

“This regular event remains a wonderful achievement for Mick, Mark and everyone involved in the planning and on the day itself, and it really does mean so much to the charities like ours that they have kindly chosen to support.

“Every single penny raised at this wonderful event for each of the charities will make a lasting difference. At Trinity and Brian House, it will help us to provide outstanding hospice care and support to patients and their families on the Fylde coast wherever they are, day and night.”

The event organisers are asking for prizes for the silent auction and raffles as well as businesses that could sponsor a hole – a fantastic opportunity for local brands. For information, email [email protected]