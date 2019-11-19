Going cashless was always on the cards for this new Blackpool Cafe

A Blackpool businessman has opened the town’s first cashless coffee lounge.

Stuart King, who owns a string of holiday apartments has unveiled Blackpool Resort Coffee Lounge in Reads Avenue.

The cashless paying device at Blackpool Resort Coffee Lounge cashless cafe in Reeds Avenue.

With many people in today’s digital age rarely using coins and notes in shops, the cafe will only accept payments by bank card.

And despite being close to Revoe, one of the poorest wards in the country, Stuart’s team say they hardly ever have people flummoxed when they come in.

Karen Dixon, operations manager, said most people have taken to the idea. She said it safer for the staff with no money kept on premises to tempt thieves, was more convenient and quicker for customers, and allows the team to focus on customer service rather than book keeping.

She said having a modern, up market cafe selling quality coffee in what was often thought of as one of the less affluent areas of Blackpool just off Central Drive, meant that it was something different for the area and would encourage more people to think about investing in the resort.

Blackpool Resort Coffee Lounge cashless cafe

She said: “Everyone in Blackpool deserves to have somewhere nice to come.”

With cool, neutral hues and modern industrial decor, the cafe stands out and has brought a derelict former gift shop and garage back into use.

Karen said: “We have had businessmen come in to hold meetings here. We have got free wifi which they like. A lot of the local hotel and business owners are regular customers.”

The idea was born because Stuart’s holiday lets were apartments, or single houses they have no reception to greet guests, so he thought about creating the cafe as a meet and greet area and then decided to open it to the public.

Blackpool Resort Coffee Lounge cashless cafe in Reeds Avenue

“Stuart bought the building in January along with a holiday home which needed some work, so that had to be done first. We have had a very busy summer so we could not start work on the cafe until August.

“Our building team have really pulled it off and it looks fantastic.”

She said they source their coffee from regional firm Rijo and following requests from customers extended the food range from cakes and treats to include sandwiches, and simple meals.

Karen said: “Most of our visitors pay by card anyway, so a cardless cafe fitted well. We have seen sales increase each week, so we are very pleased. Everyone has said how nice it looks and we are now looking forward to Christmas and the summer season next year.”