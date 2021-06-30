Giant batteries for electricity storage are set to be built in Blackpool

Conrad Energy has bought a 24MW battery project in Bispham from Power Initiatives.

The firm said that with the grid connection and planning consent secured, it expects construction at the site to start this autumn.

The firm had in 2018 already been give planning permission to build a 10 gas turbine driven electricity power station at the rear of the former TVR car factory in Bristol Avenue, but has recently changed its focus towards the green energy sector.

Blackpool is set to get a 24MW battery project after a deal done by Conrad Energy. This image form GE shows how the facility might be constructed

Conrad Energy said the deal was the first in a series of acquisitions designed to complement its growing organic battery pipeline, which stands at more than 250MW.

The firm said it has placed facilitating the transition to a low carbon economy at the centre of its’ business strategy reflecting its vision of becoming a full-service power provider.

Sonia Quiterio, Conrad Energy’s head of new business said: “Conrad Energy’s first 24MW battery project in Blackpool and ongoing investment in a 1,000MW storage portfolio across the UK marks a major step forward in the purpose and ambition of the company to support net zero goals and help decarbonize the UK electricity system.

“We aim to build a better and greener world for generations to come and by incorporating energy storage in our portfolio we are taking big steps towards achieving this ambition.”

A GE image of how an industrial scale electricity storage unit might look

She said battery storage will be a key enabler to speed up the replacement of fossil fuels with renewable energy. Electricity from solar and wind farms needs to be stored when not immediately used to help provide power for when the sun does not shine and the wind is not blowing.

Battery storage is one option and enables energy to be stored and then released when customers and homes need power most, ensuring a reliable supply. Conrad Energy’s battery site in Bispham will store energy and will also help the National Grid maintain the grid at 50Hz frequency, which is essential to keep the lights on for homes and businesses across the UK.

Conrad Energy provides third party route to market services for similar plants and renewable power projects. The business also supplies commercial and industrial customers with flexible energy solutions from onsite generation as well as competitive and tailored supply contracts.