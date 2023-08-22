Gay naturist hotel set to open in Blackpool - but operators of Welhorney's say it is not a 'sex club'

A hotelier hoping to open a naturist club for gay men in Blackpool has dismissed claims the venue will operate as a sex club after one objector warned it would become a ‘naughty naked night club’.

Welhorney’s on Banks Street is set to open in the former Graydon Hotel, but a bid to secure a 24-hour alcohol licence has led to objections from some neighbours.

A town hall licensing hearing was warned the venture could lead to late night noise disturbing neighbours, with concerns also raised about the name of the premises.

But applicant Darren Yeomans dismissed the name’s connotations, and speaking after the hearing said “it is not a sex club in disguise”.

Darren Yeomans and Paul Richardson at their naturist hotel

He added: “I have worked in the adult industry for 20 years, but this is a new project which I am investing thousands of pounds into.

"The council know what we want to do, which is to have a naturist hotel using our public areas. The bedrooms are the private area, and consensual sex takes place in every hotel.”

Darren and joint applicant Paul Richardson told the hearing music would be background only, with the club open to 2am mainly at weekends, and accessible only to hotel guests or private members, with an overall capacity of 50.

The naturist club would be indoors, with dressing gowns provided near exits for those wishing to go outside to smoke or for use in the event of an emergency such as a fire.

The venue will open in the former Graydon Hotel

Rooms used for the naturist club would be screened off, while a hedge would also enhance privacy outdoors.

Mr Yoemans told the panel, the venue would be a place where people could “sit down and mix in a gay environment with other like-minded people and just chill.”

He dismissed claims it would “lower the tone of the area”, adding “the people have been naturists for a long time and go to other venues” and the aim was to create a safe environment for them.

However concerns were raised by one objector about the name of the property, with the hearing told it was “inappropriate.”

Another objector Steve Taylor said in his written evidence: “Welhorney’s has been described as a ‘naughty naked night club’ which will be open to the public.”

He said he had invested £1m converting the adjoining church into an apartment block, and its residents told him they were worried about the risk of late night noise.

He said: “I have a block of residents, working people, who need to be able to sleep at night.

“In the summer they will have their windows open, and there will be up to 50 people in the club with music. There will be noise coming out.”

The applicants are seeking permission to serve alcohol 24 hours a day in line with most Blackpool hotels for hotel guests only, with sales to the public ending at 2am on Fridays, Saturdays and some Wednesdays, and 11pm on other nights.