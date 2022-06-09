Formed at the start of 2010, Rosetta Brands began as specialists in the online sale of fun gifts from the USA to UK consumers

Owner Nick Comer, who began the business working from a spare bedroom at home, soon found online sales from Amazon were really taking off, and relocated to offices in Nateby, Garstang to manage his growing business.

Nick contacted Boost’s business relationship management team in 2017 and was referred to Boost’s Bespoke Programme and was introduced to Hayley Caine, a sales and marketing strategist.

Nick Comer and the Rosetta Brands team in Garstang

Nick said: “I look right back to the very first conversation with Hayley when I divulged our initial concept to grow our business as the ‘gateway’ between food and drink brands looking to sell to Amazon, as the real turning point for the business.

“Hayley gave me the reassurance that the idea was ‘brilliant’ and to ‘go for it’ – I then headed straight down to London to discuss it with my business partner Steve Keable and the team and get started.”

Boost is Lancashire's Business Growth Hub and is led by Lancashire County Council and the Lancashire LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership). It is supported by funding from Lancashire County Council, the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The new business plan Nick and Hayley devised for Rosetta was to offer integrated solutions for consumer brands as an Amazon partner – predominantly to the food and drink sector, to get their products on Amazon, without the need to be an Amazon expert.

Rosetta Brands’ services includes the optimising of online web pages and product images and content. Participating companies sell their products to Rosetta and are then featured on the Amazon platforms identified by Amazon’s Prime badge with their produce sold and despatched by Amazon, which is key to volume sales. Rosetta Brands manages the wholesale orders, advertising and the relationship with Amazon for their customers.

On the success of the new service lines set up in 2017-18, Rosetta Brand’s turnover has increased from £100,000 to nearly £5m. The staff has also more than doubled to 20 people, with eight employees based in its London office.

Nick is also now seeking to strengthen his team in Lancashire with a variety of new roles and will soon be seeking larger premises in Lancashire to house the growing team.

As part of its growth plans Rosetta Brands has also expanded internationally, an office was set up in Australia in June 2021, which is already turning over $20,000 per month and it now seeks to open offices in the US and Singapore.