Plans are in hand to bring outdoor ice skating back to Lytham for the first time in years, while Christmas markets are set to make a return to St Annes.

The festive features which have proved so popular in the past are highlights of plans by local business leaders and councils to make it a real Christmas to remember in the area.

With three months to go until Christmas, the plan to bring back an ice rink to the centre of Lytham has been confirmed by the Lytham Business Partnership, whose chairwoman Suzanne Taylor said: “Our big news for 2025 is that plans have been put into Fylde Council to host an ice rink in Clifton Square.

"The proposed bespoke real ice rink would be put in place after the Christmas lights switch-on and be open to the public from Saturday, November 22 to Sunday, January 4, 2026.

An artist's impression of the ice rink planned for Lytham this Christmas.

"The town and the Lytham Christmas organisers await a planning decision on whether the ice rink can go ahead.

"The applicant is Lytham Business Partnership, which has secured an operator who will fund all set-up and running costs.

"The temporary structure will be in keeping with the area, with a heritage statement confirming the Square will be returned to its original condition with no lasting physical impact.”

Meanwhile, dates have been announced for the potential return of Christmas markets to St Annes’ Ashton Gardens, while Lytham has plans for other festive enhancements of its own.

Suzanne Taylor, chairwoman of the Lytham Business Partnership

The St Annes markets were previously organised by the St Annes Enterprise Partnership and proved immensely popular but didn’t take place last year because of funding issues.

Now, Fylde Council is understood to be working with a specialist Fylde-based company called Bespoke Events – co-organisers of next month’s Fylde Fest event in St Annes Square – to bring back the markets.

Bespoke Events has already announced the dates on social media – December 5 to 7.

A Fylde Council spokesperson confirmed the dates and added: ”Further details will be confirmed in early October”.

A look back at ice skating in Lytham in 2015

As far as a similar feature in Lytham is concerned, amid earlier reports of a “huge” Christmas market planned for the town’s station area, Suzanne said: “We have plans for festive enhancements to Sparrow Park (adjacent to the station), to make this thoroughfare into a lovely ‘Winter Woodland’ area, and a gateway to shopping in Lytham this season.

"There are plans to help make Lytham feel more like a festive market town and to encourage visitors by rail and use of the longer stay car parks too.

"We have lots of initiatives which we will share in the coming weeks but our main focus this month is to secure the ice rink which will be a super attraction for families.”

Lytham Christmas Lights Switch On is again set to attract a bumper crowd on Saturday, November 15, with plans under way for a memorable community event.

St Annes Christmas Markets have proved a big hit in previous years

Visitors and locals will be treated to various performances from 2pm onwards, with a lantern parade bringing Father Christmas into Clifton Square, ready for the big switch-on.

The event, organised by the Lytham Christmas team on behalf of Lytham Business Partnership, will involve more than 400 participants and volunteers.

The St Annes switch-on, organised by St Annes Town Council, is planned for November 29.