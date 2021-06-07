Fylde coast residents can have their say on the latest plans for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

Revised plans for the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone have been put on the project’s website.

Changes have occurred since the last public consultation on the 25 year project, which aims to create 5,000 jobs, and the public is being asked to comment.

Since the last formal engagement session in December 2018, the former Wellington bomber sheds which were to be part of the scheme have been bought by Blackburn based EG Group.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An aerial view of the enterprise zone

Proposals for another entrance road at this point have therefore not been taken forward, but a second entrance off Common Edge Road is included along with a 3,000 sq ft retail site there and a sports village.

To the south a solar panels array is included to help make the enterprise zone more environmentally sustainable.

A project spokesman said on its website: “Over the lifetime of the EZ, plans will evolve every few years to fit the changing nature of business and market demands on the site.

"Since our last formal public consultation in December 2018, lots of things have progressed both on the ground and behind the scenes, working closely with our lead consultants Cassidy and Ashton, and we want to share our progress with you."

The team behind the project are hoping that if coronavirus restrictions allow, face to face public consultations can take place later this year.

To have a say, visit https://blackpoolez.com/have-your-say/