Fylde coast PR agency wins five golds at national awards ceremony
A Fylde Coast agency has topped the table at a top national awards after scooping five titles in one night.
Catapult PR took its overall agency awards tally down the years to 49, by winning gold awards in the PR industry’s PRide NW Awards.
It picked up the awards for Best Corporate and Business Communications Campaign, Best Travel and Tourism Campaign, Best Arts, Culture and Sport Campaign and Best Media Relations Campaign, as well as scooping the Best Independent Practitioner Award.
No other agency won five gold awards and Catapult PR’s success on the night was commented upon by awards host and BBC presenter, Jason Mohammad, as the results were announced.
The three rewarded campaigns covered the retail and kitchen sector, culture and community and travel and tourism for clients as far afield as London and Northumberland.
The five Gold Awards at the PRide NW Awards add to the two national CIPR Excellence Awards that Catapult scooped in June, when its Corporate and Business Communications Campaign was adjudged the best in Britain and its managing director took the Outstanding Practitioner prize.
In the same month of 2021, Catapult won the PRMoment Award for the Best Travel and Tourism Campaign, making it eight awards in the year to date.
Catapult PR’s managing director, Jane Hunt, said the wins show that local tourism, arts and businesses clients, do not have to turn to Manchester or London for their PR or content writing needs.
She said : “Once again, I hope Catapult has proved that size does not matter and the best PR comes in small packages. Clients come to Catapult PR because they recognise we are probably unique in the UK – a micro-agency whose creativity and dedication enables campaigns to box above the weight of their budget.
“We’ve done the smaller agency approach and rejected it, to do things our way. Our record of success suggests we’ve got the formula right and I am delighted that awards judges have, once again, seen that.”
Catapult PR was founded after Jane Hunt had a successful in-house career, working in the insurance, freight and utilities sectors, in London, Berkshire, Bristol and Manchester, before launching Privilege Insurance and going on to work on other leading insurance and financial services brands in Leeds.
Although Catapult PR’s first clients were all financial services and insurance clients – a sector in which the agency has continually worked since 1998 – it has since handled numerous award-winning campaigns in sectors such as travel, pet, community PR and retail and has a diverse clientele, based in the UK and Italy.